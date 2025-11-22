Maria Zeee-Police Demand Government Critic Hands Over His BLOOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 147 | Comer says the Clinton's may face prison time over Epstein, but is this more political theater? All signs point to the U.S. heading for a Great Recession, and an alarming story out of Germany where police have demanded a man who criticized the government on X gives them his phone, biometrics, and his BLOOD.