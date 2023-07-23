Man-made climate change real or hoax?

Carbon taxes will not stop or reverse climate change or global warming, but we must examine all the scientific evidence to establish what is really happening with the climate rather than blindly believe reports by journalists who argue that climate change is a conspiracy hoax. We must examine research by people who strictly apply the scientific method and proper analysis of all relevant data. This video and these others provide proper scientific facts and data.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y06FRsruIjbu/

