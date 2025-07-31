Corporate Healthplan Revolution Helping Everyone Else

With Charles Ford, author and long-time risk manager

Regular Freedom Hub participants know Mr. Ford for tough questions of our presenters, and for his own presentations – on how to get right with God (before the End Times), and how corporations abuse workers. His amazing presentation on his book of Haikus: “Ode to the Front End,” is all about that.

Because co-host Frohman’s business is about upgrading families and business owners from choice-restricting and claims-hassling conventional insurance to Medical Cost Sharing, Freedom Hub has platformed plenty of “Sharing” entrepreneurs. Sharing plans enable a cash market, which helps expand true health care options as patients seek out alternative treatments that save them money and work better.

For employer benefits, we’ve also had several self-funding, direct-contracting experts from the school of advisors called “Rosetta”. Many of these agents have used Sharing for smaller employers for many years. With expansion of something called Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), CEOs are replacing self- funding with Sharing - and using ObamaCare as a backup plan for sick employees (for whom Sharing’s pre-existing phase-in is too risky).

Big corporations appreciate the ICHRA-Sharing option because it relieves them of risk altogether. With self-funding already revolutionizing the market, Big Businesses are where fundamental innovations in health payment take place. ICHRA is doubling that revolution, as Sharing is what will bring rational pricing and more integration to the overall market.

Listening to these presentations and having some five decades in the insurance field as well as risk and benefits plan construction, Mr. Ford wants to present his own synthesis between self-funding and Sharing, a synergy between innovative ideas that is seeing traction in the marketplace. He will show how companies can integrate many of their sponsors’ services seamlessly into their benefit plans and will give us some examples to demonstrate the large dollar savings and benefit plan improvements the process creates.

Mr. Ford’s presentation is based on, and detailed in, his upcoming "Risk Manager’s Handbook", which will be published next year.