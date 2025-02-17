BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JobsOhio: Is It Time for Transparency and Accountability?
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 2 months ago

We get into a wide array of topics, starting with a nod to Valentine's Day and the historical significance of this day.


As our conversation unfolds, we tackle subjects ranging from the implications of Jim Tressel's potential political role in Ohio, insights into the Ukraine-Russia conflict, to the examination of government auditing and finance.


We provide our takes on current events, exploring the intricacies of politics, national security, and the role of transparency in governance. Expect engaging dialogue on topics such as the administrative state, the constitutional power of the presidency, and the accountability measures in place (or lack thereof) for government spending.


Whether it's the explosive revelations about JobsOhio or the federal audit of government agencies, nothing is off the table. This is a thought-provoking journey in this week's episode as we break down what matters, with a common-sense approach, right from the heart of Ohio.


00:00 "Business Consultation and Accounting Help"


06:04 Jim Tressel Becomes Ohio Lt. Governor


15:06 Ukraine Aid Audit Concerns


18:03 Unexpected High Death Rates Analysis


25:40 Social Media Tensions Rise Again


31:04 "Swift Action Precedent Set by Trump"


35:48 Treasury Check Coding Explained


38:14 Media's Shift Against Government Transparency


45:07 JobsOhio's Controversial Setup


48:28 Audit Conditions for Board Extension


57:37 Understanding Presidential Power Limits


59:54 Roberts Limits Supreme Court Power


01:03:48 Alex Soros Claims Global Influence


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
trumpconstitutionrussiaukraineohioosudogejobsohiojim tressel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy