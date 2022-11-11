Create New Account
Direct Energy Weapons, Agenda 21 & California
Beautifulhorizons2
Deborah Traveres Speaks Out On The Use Of Direct Energy Weapons In Northern California. In this clip of her press conference she tells you where you can find more information on this sinister subject.


pageagendawarfareagenda 21dewcawildfiresland grabcalifornia firesdirect energy weaponscalifornia wildfiresnorthern californiadew weaponsdirect energyfires in californiamanufactured fires

