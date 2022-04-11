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MSNBC Lies and Omissions
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71 views • April 11, 2022
"MSNBC host Ali Velshi claims to be a peacenik, but you wouldn’t know it from recent statements he’s made on the air and on Twitter. Velshi even got into something of a tiff with The Greyzone’s Aaron Maté on Twitter after demanding that he United States send armed forces into Ukraine to directly confront Russia, with Maté wondering why Velshi is so eager for World War III in a conflict that was largely of NATO’s own making." - Jimmy Dore Show
https://youtu.be/qfDsf9gBAWA
https://youtu.be/qfDsf9gBAWA
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