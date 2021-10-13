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Construction workers in Melbourne, Vic, Australia protest against mandatory jab requirements. 21st September 2021. 3 of 5.
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Construction workers in Melbourne protest against mandatory Covid jab requirements imposed by the communist Andrews govt.
Marching on the office of the CFMEU, Australia's biggest trade union, on 21st September, 2021.
Astonishingly, the union bosses backed the government!
Turning against their own members and siding with the communists.
Ugly scenes ensued outside the union HQ and also in the surrounding streets with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the protesting construction workers and injuring many.
While a massive throng of protesters blocked the West Gate Bridge and one of Melbourne's busiest freeways.
Here, the massive crowd of construction workers grows restless outside CFMEU Victoria HQ, waiting for the union representatives to address the crowd.
Please watch following videos -
https://youtu.be/pCIWfRmZ-Ww
https://youtu.be/cB_0_QXKgEw
From;
https://youtube.com/c/AviYeminiOzraeli
&
https://youtube.com/c/RealRukshan
Please see here for a 6 hr+ live feed of the day from the Real Rukshan;
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/d41d8cd9/572417687290324/
"F*ck the Jab!" God Bless Australia!
Thousands of angry protesters shutdown a highway in Melbourne, as police struggled to get a grip on the massive demonstration - using rubber bullets and tear gas.
State Premier Dan Andrews condemned the "terrible behavior" as the West Bridge Gate was shutdown in manic scenes.
The industry has been suspended for two weeks, as workers fight back against mandatory Covid vaccines"
https://t.me/georgenews
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Marching on the office of the CFMEU, Australia's biggest trade union, on 21st September, 2021.
Astonishingly, the union bosses backed the government!
Turning against their own members and siding with the communists.
Ugly scenes ensued outside the union HQ and also in the surrounding streets with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the protesting construction workers and injuring many.
While a massive throng of protesters blocked the West Gate Bridge and one of Melbourne's busiest freeways.
Here, the massive crowd of construction workers grows restless outside CFMEU Victoria HQ, waiting for the union representatives to address the crowd.
Please watch following videos -
https://youtu.be/pCIWfRmZ-Ww
https://youtu.be/cB_0_QXKgEw
From;
https://youtube.com/c/AviYeminiOzraeli
&
https://youtube.com/c/RealRukshan
Please see here for a 6 hr+ live feed of the day from the Real Rukshan;
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/d41d8cd9/572417687290324/
"F*ck the Jab!" God Bless Australia!
Thousands of angry protesters shutdown a highway in Melbourne, as police struggled to get a grip on the massive demonstration - using rubber bullets and tear gas.
State Premier Dan Andrews condemned the "terrible behavior" as the West Bridge Gate was shutdown in manic scenes.
The industry has been suspended for two weeks, as workers fight back against mandatory Covid vaccines"
https://t.me/georgenews
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers
@;
TG -
https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry -
https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab -
https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
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https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook -
https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
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Thanks for watching.
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