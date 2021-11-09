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WFT-43, Mark of the Beast and The Professor is Back!
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338 views • November 09, 2021
Professor Truth returns after the You Tube TRUTH channel was terminated for teaching about the White RACE of Biblical Scripture.... Critical Race Theory is being used for the next phase of the Luciferian Censorship Agenda...
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