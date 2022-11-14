God is Just (Part 1 of 7) God’s Justice: The Answer to Suffering & Evil

This is the first of seven videos taken from a 70-minute in studio session
in which Scott Stephens begins to delve into the subject of the Justice of God.
Through the prophet, Jeremiah, God declared that He “delights” in Justice, and
that His People understand this. Sadly, far too many of those who identify as
God’s People today don’t understand that God delights in Justice, which leads
us to ask how many of these people really are God’s People. If you don’t have a
solid understanding of God’s Justice, you’ll most likely abandon your faith
when faced with any significant persecution. Scott discusses Paul’s letters to
the Christians in Thessalonica, and the opening four verses of Mark’s gospel,
which clearly display the transformative power of the preaching of the message
of God’s Justice. It is only when God’s Justice is vividly and engagingly
communicated that true and meaningful repentance takes place as people are made
to crave God’s mercy and goodness, resulting in genuine and enduring
conversion.
