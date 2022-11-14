Create New Account
God is Just (Part 1 of 7) God’s Justice: The Answer to Suffering & Evil
61 views
Scott Stephens TV
Published 14 days ago |

This is the first of seven videos taken from a 70-minute in studio session in which Scott Stephens begins to delve into the subject of the Justice of God. Through the prophet, Jeremiah, God declared that He “delights” in Justice, and that His People understand this. Sadly, far too many of those who identify as God’s People today don’t understand that God delights in Justice, which leads us to ask how many of these people really are God’s People. If you don’t have a solid understanding of God’s Justice, you’ll most likely abandon your faith when faced with any significant persecution. Scott discusses Paul’s letters to the Christians in Thessalonica, and the opening four verses of Mark’s gospel, which clearly display the transformative power of the preaching of the message of God’s Justice. It is only when God’s Justice is vividly and engagingly communicated that true and meaningful repentance takes place as people are made to crave God’s mercy and goodness, resulting in genuine and enduring conversion.

Keywords
revolutionglobalismapocalypserevelationtyrannyjudgment dayoppressionrevengegods wrathfear of the lord

