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https://gnews.org/post/p10f1f9f6
On July 24, Miles Guo talked about the unrestricted legal warfare that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) has waged against him over the years, including cases in the Southern District Court of New York and the Connecticut Bankruptcy Court, and how himself has been staying truthful to the courts, the law, and every judge with the utmost respect each time. Yet, Miles thinks he has been treated unjustly sometime