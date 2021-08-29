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Madison Cawthorn Calls For A Serious Evaluation Of The Mental Incapacities Of Joe Biden
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282 views • August 29, 2021
Congressman Madison Cawthorn steps up and makes a call for the mental evaluation of Joe Biden and calls for invoking of the 25th amendment to remove Joe Biden from power to avoid more horrendous failures and the death of more Americans and to prevent greater failures for our country.
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