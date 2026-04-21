Fighting continued unabated along the entire front line of the conflict in Ukraine last weekend. At the same time, the situation shifted against the Ukrainian army in certain areas. If these trends persist, major tactical and operational crises could arise.

The following day, April 19, Russian assault units achieved a major tactical success east of Myropillia. It is likely that the Russian command will attempt to encircle Myropillia in the coming weeks.

Russian troops are gradually pushing the enemy back from the vicinity of the liberated Volchanskiye Khutory and from other sections of the border area in the Kharkiv region. The abundance of enemy drones is hindering the Russian advance, yet the Ukrainian Armed Forces are unable to turn the tide of the fighting.

Advanced assault groups are fighting in Pokalyane. Liberating this area will allow for the creation of a stable foothold on the western bank of the Volchya River.

The situation in Kupyansk remains extremely difficult for both sides. Over the past few months, Ukrainian forces have intensified their offensive, regaining control of most of the city. However, recent developments suggest that Ukrainian units’ offensive capabilities are waning.

According to reports from April 18, several neighborhoods in the central and northern parts of the city have fallen under Russian control. Just days earlier, Ukrainian forces were driven out of Golubovka, a village north of Kupyansk. Consequently, Russian forces have restored and expanded the land supply corridor, which had previously been severely disrupted. This enabled them to reinforce their presence within the city, resulting in the capture of several neighborhoods the following day. If this trend continues, Ukrainian forces will not be able to hold the city.

In the Slavyansk sector, Konstantinovka remains the hottest spot on the front. Russian assault units have made some gains in the southern part of the town, clearing the industrial zone near the training ground. Fighting continues in the eastern part of the town over the destroyed residential area.

According to the Ukrainian side, the concentration of Russian units around Konstantinovka indicates the main directions of future offensive operations. The Russians plan to encircle the city from the east, via the Chasov Yar area, and from the west, via the Stepanivka area.

Unlike last week, Ukrainian troops have stopped attempting major counterattacks along the entire front line and have shifted to a static defense. The depletion of Ukraine’s offensive capabilities plays into the hands of the Russian forces.

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