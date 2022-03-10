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Olivier Berruyer: Ukraine, un tiers du gouvernement composé de néo-nazis (3/17/14)
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10 views • March 10, 2022
Olivier Berruyer: Ukraine, un tiers du gouvernement composé de néo-nazis
Le 17 mars, Olivier Berruyer s'est inquiété de la position de Bruxelles face au cas ukrainien et de la composition du nouveau gouvernement qui compte un tiers de néo-nazis, dans les experts présenté par Nicolas Doze, sur BFM Business.
Le 17 mars, Olivier Berruyer s'est inquiété de la position de Bruxelles face au cas ukrainien et de la composition du nouveau gouvernement qui compte un tiers de néo-nazis, dans les experts présenté par Nicolas Doze, sur BFM Business.
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