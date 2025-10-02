BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shadow food
wolfburg
wolfburg
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 20 hours ago
A satirical protest folk song driven by a Piedmont blues fingerpicked acoustic guitar riff with a steady alternating-thumb bass, minimal percussion for rhythm, and spoken verses delivered with laconic, comedic timing, Each narrative section is framed by a short, catchy sung chorus

(Verse 1) In the garden fair, God's handiwork we see, Crops that grow in sunlight, as He intended they be. But shadows creep, in canyons of steel, Where towers of deceit, a false food deal. (Chorus) Shadow food, shadow food, a counterfeit so sly, Satan's imitation, in plain sight it lies. But we'll choose God's food, pure and bright, In the garden's glow, in the soft morning light. (Verse 2) Green pastures of wheat, where the golden grain sings, But in labs of darkness, where toxic things, Replace the life that once was there, A cheap substitute, a shadow's snare. (Bridge) Psalm 23, it guides my way, Through the valley of death, to the light of day. God's staff and rod, they comfort me, His goodness and mercy, I'll forever see. (Chorus) Shadow food, shadow food, don't you know it's wrong, To poison God's temple, where we truly belong. We'll choose God's food, fresh and whole, Nourishing our bodies, making us whole. (Outro) In the presence of enemies, He sets the table, With oil anointing, He makes our hearts able, To walk in righteousness, to dwell in love's embrace, With God's food, we'll win the race.

Keywords
folk song driven n for rhythmand spoken verses delivered with laconiccomedic timingeach narrative section is framed by a shortcatchy sung chorus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy