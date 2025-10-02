A satirical protest folk song driven by a Piedmont blues fingerpicked acoustic guitar riff with a steady alternating-thumb bass, minimal percussion for rhythm, and spoken verses delivered with laconic, comedic timing, Each narrative section is framed by a short, catchy sung chorus





(Verse 1) In the garden fair, God's handiwork we see, Crops that grow in sunlight, as He intended they be. But shadows creep, in canyons of steel, Where towers of deceit, a false food deal. (Chorus) Shadow food, shadow food, a counterfeit so sly, Satan's imitation, in plain sight it lies. But we'll choose God's food, pure and bright, In the garden's glow, in the soft morning light. (Verse 2) Green pastures of wheat, where the golden grain sings, But in labs of darkness, where toxic things, Replace the life that once was there, A cheap substitute, a shadow's snare. (Bridge) Psalm 23, it guides my way, Through the valley of death, to the light of day. God's staff and rod, they comfort me, His goodness and mercy, I'll forever see. (Chorus) Shadow food, shadow food, don't you know it's wrong, To poison God's temple, where we truly belong. We'll choose God's food, fresh and whole, Nourishing our bodies, making us whole. (Outro) In the presence of enemies, He sets the table, With oil anointing, He makes our hearts able, To walk in righteousness, to dwell in love's embrace, With God's food, we'll win the race.