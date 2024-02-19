Create New Account
High Crimes
Son of the Republic
Breaking down the articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The same violations apply to Joe [Bidan].


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (18 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347176250112

Keywords
constitutionborder crisisborder securityjoe bidenglobalismdeportationimpeachmentmark levinmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationimmigration lawbroken bordersubversionopen borderdetentioncatch and releasemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationparolealejandro mayorkashigh crime

