QORTAL ~ PRIVACY SERIES w/ARRRTTO: What ARRR the Many Benefits + Use Cases of Qortal?

In this Video Tutorial, Qortal user Arrrtto gives us a guided tour explaining the different benefits and use cases Qortal has to offer and why you should consider using it.
Arrrtto covers the various sections of Qortal, such as:
• Q-Apps (to build various decentralized apps on the blockchain)
• Q-Chat (encrypted & private chat messaging)
• Uncensorable Web Hosting
• Uncensorable Blogging (Q-Blog)
• Ear-Bump (Music App)
• Q-Tube (Videos App)
• Q-Shop (e-Commerce/online shops)
• Q-Fund
• Built-In Crypto Wallets (including privacy-coin ARRR)
• Built-In Crypto Exchange (Decentralized Trade Portal)
...and more.
What makes Qortal so valuable is that people install it, learn it, use it and enjoy it!
To get started download the Qortal App at: Qortal.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.