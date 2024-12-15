© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Francisco jolted awake by its first-ever tornado warning.
Midwest radar returns.
At 5:53 a.m. on Saturday, phones blared across San Francisco with an unusual warning: Tornado.
The National Weather Service issued the warning — which expired just minutes later — writing, “At 551 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Daly City, moving northeast at 45 mph.”
The fast-moving rotation approaching Ocean Beach prompted the historic alert for the whole city and northern Peninsula. It was the first tornado warning on record for the area, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer told The Standard.
Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.
Support Rebuilding In a Collapsing World-Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-a-mobile-studio-for-alaska-sky-watcher?attribution_id=sl:9cdf1bcf-3f84-4533-98a7-929e93cc8518&utm_campaign=fp_ss_icons_ai&utm_content=amp9v1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
ABQ Skywatcher
https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher