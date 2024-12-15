San Francisco jolted awake by its first-ever tornado warning. Midwest radar returns.

San Francisco jolted awake by its first-ever tornado warning.

At 5:53 a.m. on Saturday, phones blared across San Francisco with an unusual warning: Tornado.





The National Weather Service issued the warning — which expired just minutes later — writing, “At 551 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Daly City, moving northeast at 45 mph.”





The fast-moving rotation approaching Ocean Beach prompted the historic alert for the whole city and northern Peninsula. It was the first tornado warning on record for the area, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer told The Standard.





