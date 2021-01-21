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The Beer Shop Church Music Juicy IPA 3.5/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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10 views • January 21, 2021
This brew came from me as a gift from my nephew Alex and his lovely bride Holly. Congrats guys !
This is a local from Tempe and you know how I feel about supporting local breweries.
On the nose she's light for an IPA but I didn't find the Pineapple they listed her as having. The initial hit she full with a building hop profile. Juicy w a bit of the pinapple in the medium middle. She finishes up surprising clean with a bit of pine as she dries out.
Not a bad brew, drinkable but not my cuppa.
The ABV is 6.7, 46 for the IBUs and I gave her a 28 for the SRM.
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
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