© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beer Shop Church Music Juicy IPA 3.5/5
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 21, 2021
This brew came from me as a gift from my nephew Alex and his lovely bride Holly. Congrats guys !
This is a local from Tempe and you know how I feel about supporting local breweries.
On the nose she's light for an IPA but I didn't find the Pineapple they listed her as having. The initial hit she full with a building hop profile. Juicy w a bit of the pinapple in the medium middle. She finishes up surprising clean with a bit of pine as she dries out.
Not a bad brew, drinkable but not my cuppa.
The ABV is 6.7, 46 for the IBUs and I gave her a 28 for the SRM.
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
This is a local from Tempe and you know how I feel about supporting local breweries.
On the nose she's light for an IPA but I didn't find the Pineapple they listed her as having. The initial hit she full with a building hop profile. Juicy w a bit of the pinapple in the medium middle. She finishes up surprising clean with a bit of pine as she dries out.
Not a bad brew, drinkable but not my cuppa.
The ABV is 6.7, 46 for the IBUs and I gave her a 28 for the SRM.
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.