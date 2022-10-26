SAFE-T ACT - Where is the accountability for offenders?! Murderers back on the street!?

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In the state of Illinois, the Safe-T Act goes into full effect Jan 1, 2023. What does this actually mean to you? Where is accountability of offenders? How do we get Officer Friendly back!? Robb Tadelman, Republican Candidate for McHenry Sheriff joins us to explain all of this and more.
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Mail to: PO Box 924, McHenry, IL 60050
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