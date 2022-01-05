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#264: The Deep Church Revealed—John F. McManus
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26 views • January 05, 2022
John McManus is an author, has served as an active-duty lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years, and from 1991 to 2015 was president of The John Birch Society.
As a traditional cradle Catholic he has a long view of Church affairs. In this wide-ranging interview, he unloads on the entrenched liberal trend in Catholic affairs, and traces the controversies of Francis all the way back to the French Revolution, the rise of Freemasonry, and generational infiltration by modernists.
In this episode you will learn:
👉How Freemasonry spawned the Illuminati and how both established bases in America from her founding
👉The way communists and Freemasons share goals and strategies
👉How the founding of the United States was a Masonic coup, as was the promulgation of Vatican II in ecclesial terms
👉The names and ranks of Masons at the highest levels of the Church, including Popes Roncalli (John XXIII) and Giovanni Montini (Paul VI)
👉How the case against Father Leonard Feeney, who famously taught the thrice defined dogma extra ecclesiam nulla sullas, was resolved
👉Giuseppe Mazzini and the rise of the Italian mob Carbonari
👉Why Catholics must remain filled with hope and peace despite crises
Resources recommended in this episode:
👉The Deep Church Revealed: An Enemy Within by John F. McManus https://amzn.to/3eN7Bis
👉McManus’ mailing address: John F. McManus. P.O. Box 3076, Wakefield, MA 01880.
👉Quo Primum (1570) by Pope Pius V, promulgating the traditional Latin Mass. https://www.papalencyclicals.net/Pius05/p5quopri.htm
As a traditional cradle Catholic he has a long view of Church affairs. In this wide-ranging interview, he unloads on the entrenched liberal trend in Catholic affairs, and traces the controversies of Francis all the way back to the French Revolution, the rise of Freemasonry, and generational infiltration by modernists.
In this episode you will learn:
👉How Freemasonry spawned the Illuminati and how both established bases in America from her founding
👉The way communists and Freemasons share goals and strategies
👉How the founding of the United States was a Masonic coup, as was the promulgation of Vatican II in ecclesial terms
👉The names and ranks of Masons at the highest levels of the Church, including Popes Roncalli (John XXIII) and Giovanni Montini (Paul VI)
👉How the case against Father Leonard Feeney, who famously taught the thrice defined dogma extra ecclesiam nulla sullas, was resolved
👉Giuseppe Mazzini and the rise of the Italian mob Carbonari
👉Why Catholics must remain filled with hope and peace despite crises
Resources recommended in this episode:
👉The Deep Church Revealed: An Enemy Within by John F. McManus https://amzn.to/3eN7Bis
👉McManus’ mailing address: John F. McManus. P.O. Box 3076, Wakefield, MA 01880.
👉Quo Primum (1570) by Pope Pius V, promulgating the traditional Latin Mass. https://www.papalencyclicals.net/Pius05/p5quopri.htm
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