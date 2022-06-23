F-16: 3200+ litres of liquid fuel!! Where are the tanks???

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Initially published by JonesSenoj on June 30, 2018. Republished 30 Sept 2021
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oldie but still waiting for them to show me their fuel tanks ? The military personnel MUST sign Secrecy acts to hide these AIR engines, they are used in their tanks, trucks, Boats, ships etc...makes sense when your going into battle thousands of miles from home, where the nearest petrol station is owned by the enemy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug_CCbd93zo Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJyicCrkbHJvErJ5q3FRKVg