"Crossroads King" is a soulful blues-rock anthem that vividly captures the haunting legacy of an old guitar player whose legendary riffs echo the price of a diabolic bargain made at the crossroads. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Reposts - Mr.Eaze On most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/crossroads-king Follow https://x.com/Javelin_1969