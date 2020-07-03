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Mark Passio - The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
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7 views • July 03, 2020
The best by far explanation of what the Militia is and why it is so dangerous to not have a universal militia as the Constitution demands that we have!
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original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diz-8FzHOLM&;feature=emb_logo
This is the presentation Mark Passio gave at the monthly Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks meetup on February 10, 2015.
Article on Missouri Free Press:
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/06/03/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
----------------------
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diz-8FzHOLM&;feature=emb_logo
This is the presentation Mark Passio gave at the monthly Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks meetup on February 10, 2015.
Article on Missouri Free Press:
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/06/03/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
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