The Russian Flag and the Victory Banner, over the western outskirts of Marinka

Our flags are on the outskirts of Marinka. The battle for Marinka has been going on since 2014. The journey to these outskirts took 9 years. There's still quite a bit left.
We are waiting for official statements from the Russian Defense Ministry in the near future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.