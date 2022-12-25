Medvedev Made a Surprise Visit to Beijing Meeting With Xi Jinping

https://gnews.org/articles/622457
Summary：12/21/2022 South China Morning Post: Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, has made a surprise visit to Beijing, where he discussed issues including the war in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
