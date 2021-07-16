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Perception Story - Part III - The Response
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11 views • July 16, 2021
This video describes how the civilization that encompasses our world today has resulted from a comet that literally pummeled our planet about 12,800 years ago. Whether our civilization is a result of the comet or not cannot be proved. The importance, however, is not in the perception, but in the response that the perception brings.
Credits are listed at the end of the video.
Credits are listed at the end of the video.
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