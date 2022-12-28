Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Punishing God, I Feel Very Angry with God, Feeling God vs Thinking of God, Man’s Way to God, Religions and Teachings, Grief Created by Lies and Untruths
31 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 17 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/Naw5PZFXsDQ

20111218 Relationship With God - The 'Way' P1


Cut:

42m20s - 47m21s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“THE ONLY REASON WHY WE GET ANGRY WITH GOD IS BECAUSE WE DON’T WANT TO FEEL THE GRIEF OF BEING TOLD LIES ABOUT GOD, ABOUT OTHER THINGS, ABOUT OUR LIFE, ALL OF OUR LIFE UP TO THE POINT THAT WE LEARNT THE TRUTH. AND GOD DOESN’T DESERVE THE RAGE OF THAT. WHO DESERVES THE RAGE OF THAT IS THE PEOPLE WHO CREATED THE UNTRUTH. WE HAVE A GRIEF AS A RESULT OF THAT UNTRUTH AND WE NEED TO BE HUMBLE ENOUGH TO EXPERIENCE THAT GRIEF.”


Keywords
scienceliesgodevolutionspiritualityreligionnew ageangergriefblamehumilitysimplefeelingtantric sexsoul fooddivine truthnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentangry with godpunishing god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket