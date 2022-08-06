HILARIOUS! The CHICKmonks: Hunter Biden's Laptop & FBI Whistleblowers *spoof*

FBI Whistleblowers have come to Senator Chuck Grassley about the cover-up of Hunter Biden and his laptop... so why are they being silenced.... ? Chuck asks FBI Director #ChrisWray and it's epic. To watch the full show from this clip: https://www.resistancechicks.com/desantis-on-gender-reassignment-in-kids-alex-jones-trial-update/





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