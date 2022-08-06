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HILARIOUS! The CHICKmonks: Hunter Biden's Laptop & FBI Whistleblowers *spoof*
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318 views • August 06, 2022

FBI Whistleblowers have come to Senator Chuck Grassley about the cover-up of Hunter Biden and his laptop... so why are they being silenced.... ? Chuck asks FBI Director #ChrisWray and it's epic. To watch the full show from this clip: https://www.resistancechicks.com/desantis-on-gender-reassignment-in-kids-alex-jones-trial-update/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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