Quo Vadis





Feb 23, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for February 20, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages with a larger audience!





Thank you.





Here is the message of Our Lord to LUZ DE MARIA De Bonilla for February 20:





Beloved children, receive My Blessing.





Beloved little children:





CONTINUE IN YOUR INNER CHANGE, ON THE WAY TO CONVERSION.





ENTRUST YOURSELVES TO ME AND TO MY MOST HOLY MOTHER, who PROTECTS YOU AT ALL TIMES.





Be creatures of good, of blessing for all your brothers and sisters, radiating My Love at this time when lovelessness lives in hearts like a parasite.





My children, you must prepare yourselves so that in the pressing moments that you will have to live because of the disobedience of mankind, you may keep away from yourselves the insidiousness, the fears and face all that comes with faith.





Be the help for your fellow men so that they do not fall into despair and do not act rashly.





The heavens will seem to burn, advancing from country to country and then darkening, do not move, stay where you are and offer yourselves to Me, recognize your faults and pray, pray.





Beloved ones, My Mystical Body will suffer for loving Me in "spirit and truth", you will suffer not only persecution, but the pain of living the contempt to which My children and those of My children of other beliefs who enter My Temples to profane Me, take Me.





I MOURN MY CHILDREN, I MOURN BEFORE SO MANY OFFENSES, BEFORE SO MUCH PROFANATION OF WHAT IS SACRED!





Beloved children:





MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE, MY BELOVED ENVOY, IS COMING TO HELP YOU.





This creature of My House will come to you to show you true Love; My Love from which He has drunk and nourished His spirit to give it to mankind, who, not recognizing Him, will hate Him, and recognizing Him, will not accept Him.





They will make him undergo great trials, they will wound him and persecute him by order of the Antichrist.





My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel will protect and defend him with His Shield.





My Angel of Peace, My Envoy arrives to give Himself to each one who wishes to listen to Him and rediscover the way to My House.





My Messenger I brought him forward in a well known Marian Advocacy and they have not yet found him for lack of opening themselves to the revelations.





He will be followed by women of faith and a group of My children of faith who will behold portents; they will respect and love him. His Word is from My House, his hallmark, My Love.





Little children:





MATURE SPIRITUALLY!





Apostasy in My Church is imminent.





The Devil knows that he does not have much time left and he is eager to present idolatry, lies and falsehood to My children in order to confuse them and thus increase his plunder of souls.





IT IS A TIME OF PREPARATION, IN THE MIDST OF THE PAIN OF THIS LENT.





IT IS A TIME OF SPIRITUAL STRENGTH THROUGH FAITH, HOPE AND CHARITY.





Without forgetting that you have to fill your hands with good works, do not forget to fulfill those good works illuminated by My Holy Spirit and by the faith of those who love Me.





I call you to be spiritually wise and to be knowledgeable of My Word, for I do not desire a pagan wisdom, but one centered on My Word which is and will be forever and ever.





Pray My children, pray for the countries that will suffer earthquakes, among them: Argentina, Baja California, Costa Rica, Brazil, England, Mexico, Nicaragua.





Pray My children, pray for your brothers, for those who being innocent are led to war.





Pray My children, pray for those who fall in the Balkans and dismay humanity.





Pray My children, pray for one another.





Being in Lent, be on spiritual alert:





Let one be the brother's shoulder...





Let another be the brother's hand...





Let charity be another...





Let there be another the love of neighbor....





Be another the word that gives strength....





Let another be the hand that lifts up the fallen....





Pray in time and out of time.





Evil does not stop and My children stop in foolishness.





Accept the trials with love and continue on the way before the Devil stops you.





My beloved, you are not alone, do not fear, but fear to do evil.





You are My beloved children and I look upon you with Love, with Eternal Love.





I bless you.





Your Jesus.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARIA de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters:





Throughout the history of mankind, Heaven has sent a Special Creature to awaken His children from the spiritual lethargy in which they have always lived by human will.





Although man disobeys, Heaven pours out in Mercy with the eagerness that mankind, in its majority, converts and reaches Eternal Salvation.





This moment in which we live is no different.





The Holy Trinity will send a Creature, filled with the Holy Spirit, to assist this generation, especially in spiritual growth and understanding that we cannot live without God, so that we may marvel at the Divine Omnipotence.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byk30paZ9gg