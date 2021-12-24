Miles Guo: It’s said that Jack Ma and Xu Jiayin are waiting for something bad to happen to Xi Jinping, aren’t they? The arrest of Liu Yazhou (retired PLA general) indicates that Xi will surely

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12/23/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It’s said that Jack Ma and Xu Jiayin are waiting for something bad to happen to Xi Jinping, aren’t they? The arrest of Liu Yazhou (retired PLA general) indicates that Xi will surely be able to eliminate the “red second generation”, the second generation of the CCP’s military officers, and the second generation of the CCP cadres, and even the second generation of the rich will inevitably be annihilated by Xi