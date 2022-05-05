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LightShipShowWesternHorizon.PeoplesGalacticFleet_2861
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154 views • May 05, 2022
Last video for May 5, 2022 from the skies of Northern NSW in Australia where the Peoples Galactic Fleet is entrenched and peacefully showing off in beauty on the western horizon as sunset comes to its finale. Raven shares thoughts and messages about how we may be viewing and reacting to the presence of the Peoples Galactic Fleet and also explaining why this particular Sky Ship is so brightly lit up, while most of the others surrounding Her aren't. We are blessed to share our skies with these visitors from afar. There is much for us to learn, see, watch and realise about our place in this galaxy from our little blue planet, the third rock from the Sun. Be peaceful. We, the People, are very safe now. More videos coming tomorrow.
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