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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 4/17/26 • J6r ZACH REHL - MAGA MOVEMENT, STEVE BANNON, TRUMP, IRAN & MORE • Infowars
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IRAN CAVES, DECLARES STRAIT OF HORMUZ “COMPLETELY OPEN” FOR ALL COMMERCIAL SHIPS, TRUMP SAYS REGION WILL “NEVER” BE CLOSED AGAIN BY IRANIANS & US WILL GET ALL NUCLEAR DUST WITHOUT NATO’S HELP! PLUS, HUNTER BIDEN FLEES US AS LAWYERS SEEK MILLIONS!

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