Darren Beattie Proposes that Pres Trump Should Choose JD Vance as 2024 Running Mate.
Published 17 hours ago

Would Love to see JDV on the DJT Ticket!!!   |  Darren Beattie Argues that President Trump Should Choose JD Vance as 2024 Running Mate.  “We need the effective anti-establishment guy who reassures Trump’s strengths.”


Darren Beattie joins Jack Posobiec and makes the case for why President Trump should choose Senator J.D. Vance as his 2024 running mate. #Election2024


Real Americas Voice

Keywords
darren beattiepres trumpjd vancereal america voice

