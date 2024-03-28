Darren Beattie Proposes that Pres Trump Should Choose JD Vance as 2024 Running Mate.

Would Love to see JDV on the DJT Ticket!!! | Darren Beattie Argues that President Trump Should Choose JD Vance as 2024 Running Mate. “We need the effective anti-establishment guy who reassures Trump’s strengths.”
Darren Beattie joins Jack Posobiec and makes the case for why President Trump should choose Senator J.D. Vance as his 2024 running mate. #Election2024
Real Americas Voice
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.