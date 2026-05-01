Arming the Army of Believers Part 7

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The power of love is yet to be experienced. Paul mentions the gifts of the Spirit and encourages us to covet the best gives but then he shows us a much better way to get the gifts. That way is to love or allow the love of God to flow through us and then we will receive the gifts for whatever circumstance we are faced with. This is the broad focus of this video.