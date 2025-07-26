BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Government Mind Control Program Exposed – LATEST BRAND NEW RELEASE (by Failure Of Fear)
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
8 views • 1 day ago

'POLITICIDE or DEMOCIDE' (will you own nothing?)


Following on from 'Failure of Fear's' EPIC movie release...


‘THE MOMENTOUS MUSICAL MEME MOVIE OF MEGALOMANIACS’ https://old.bitchute.com/video/UvKeIqF69Mwn/


And


'THE DIABOLICAL EVIL AFFLICTION OF WESTERN IDEOLOGY' https://old.bitchute.com/video/UCs0G1qBH1RN/


...is this brand new fascinating and entertaining musical meme video following the continuing crazy world wide events unfolding right before us all.

‘Failure Of Fear’ Presents...


‘POLITICIDE or DEMOCIDE’ (will you own nothing?)


This Music-Video was written, recorded & edited by : FAILURE OF FEAR


PEACE - ENJOY !


If you enjoyed this video, and would like to experience other previous 'Failure of Fear' music-video productions, then checkout the links below.


Also, if you would to like to find the full collection of music-videos by 'Failure of Fear' all in one place, then check out the 'Failure of Fear' (music) channel dedicated to my music-videos.


The ‘Failure of Fear’ (music channel)

Link Here : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EWhqWbvXwmy2/


More entertaining videos by 'Failure of Fear'


LINKS :


THE MOMENTOUS MUSICAL MEME MOVIE OF MEGALOMANIACS

https://old.bitchute.com/video/UvKeIqF69Mwn/


'THE DIABOLICAL EVIL AFFLICTION OF WESTERN IDEOLOGY'

https://old.bitchute.com/video/UCs0G1qBH1RN/


THE EDGE OF TIME & THE EPIC JOURNEY OF MANKIND

https://old.bitchute.com/video/PVloXk6EXz7O/


THE HORRIFIC VACCINE SCANDAL. The Vital Information Everyone Needs To Know

https://old.bitchute.com/video/lM7t5WNRUmBo/


THE DESOLATION OF DYING MINDS

THE ANTI NEW WORLD (dis)ORDER HEAVY METAL HELL FEST MOVIE (of popular cover songs)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/juRCF4rZ6vFR/


PHOTO-VIDEO EVIDENCE OF THE FLAT EARTH (or is it?)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/PPSxfhIGt4qi/


HATE SPEECH HOLOCAUST

https://old.bitchute.com/video/e4G6hQ7M41kN/


WE DON'T NEED A VACCINE - Forest Of The Fallen (WE ARE READY)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/nLECiwuL4Nbi/


PHOBIA - The Latest Deadly Outbreak Of Highly Contagious Mind-Control

(OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DELUSIONS) O.C.D

https://old.bitchute.com/video/wBTDH9soJdsR/


POLARIZED - The Mass Hypnosis of Deluded Sheeple & The Deth Cult of Deep State Psychopaths

https://old.bitchute.com/video/pBQE8AvzQC3t/


& much more at the ‘Failure of Fear’ (music channel)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EWhqWbvXwmy2/

failure of fearmeme videopoliticide or democide
