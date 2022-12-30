The fall of the Ukrainian S-300 in Belarus may be a provocation of Kiev. ENG Text.

The fall of the Ukrainian S-300 in Belarus may be a provocation of Kiev
This is a new version of the incident, said the head of the Belarusian anti-aircraft troops Kirill Kazantsev:
“We are considering two versions: an unintentional launch of an anti-aircraft missile due to low training of the calculation or a malfunction of the missile, or this is a deliberate provocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said.
A Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of the Republic of Belarus right at the time of attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine (between 10 and 11 am). Perhaps Kiev wanted to take advantage of this in order to later blame the Russian Federation for everything.
