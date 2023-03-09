Create New Account
Signs of the end times: wars and rumours of wars
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Chembuster

We are truly living in the end times as the signs that precede Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven are all coming to pass as prophesied by Christ in Matthew 24. Wars and rumours of wars are one of them as mentioned by Christ in Matthew 24:6.

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

