Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A massive Rocket Attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base Where US Troops are Stationed - in the Western Anbar Desert, Iraq - by Iraqi Resistance Forces
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
997 Subscribers
97 views
Published 15 hours ago

A massive rocket attack on Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, by Iraqi Resistance forces.

Explosions inside the base reported. US troops are stationed there.

US personnel casualties reported in the massive attack on Ain al-Asad airbase today.
Pentagon allegedly said that the Iraqi Resistance crossed a "red line" and that they will respond.

Adding:

The Russian Aerospace Forces have begun aerial patrols along the so-called Bravo Line that divides the Golan Heights between Syria and Israel, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said.
💬 "To monitor the situation, army aviation units of the Russian Aerospace Forces have organized aerial patrols along the disengagement line separating the armed forces of Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic (the Bravo Line)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket