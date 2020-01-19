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FHWG - Ivan Eland - Independent Institute - Warmonger Presidents Don’t Deserve Mt. Rushmore
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7 views • January 19, 2020
Ivan Eland since his Cato Institute days - and now with the Independent Institute - has been a Thought Leader on international security and peace. Is President Trump’s international “chess” sufficient to end the wars, or does he lack the strength to say “no” to the Warfare Complex? After explaining the risk of Trump’s interventionism (featuring his new book, Rogue Presidency: Restoring the Republic after Congressional Failure), more broadly he will compare him to past presidents he praised in his classic book, “Re-carving Rushmore”.
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