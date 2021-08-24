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Criminal Lawsuit Filed: Americas Frontline Doctors- Attorney Outlines Planned Covid Criminal Collusion
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1782 views • August 24, 2021
An attorney for America's Frontline Doctors gives a presentation on the criminal complaint the organization is filing. This is a short 4 minute clip of the collusion and conspiracy to commit crimes against humanity. The attorneys for America's Frontline Doctors have been in close contact with Attorney Reiner Fuellmich in Germany who is working on the "Neuremberg 2.9" class action lawsuit.
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