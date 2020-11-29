Mind Control & Illuminati Bloodlines - Fritz Springmeier

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

This classic has the detailed evidence presented by Fritz in one of the best seminars on mind control and the bloodlines, presented at the Prophecy Club.

