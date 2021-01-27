PATRIOTS: NATIONAL FOOD SECURITY IS IN YOUR HANDS (WHO IS THE REAL PRESIDENT?)

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Q is a fraud, YET there is a litany of legitimate questions around the Biden administration and who currently holds Constitutional authority in the USA. The military's actions are not congruent with a new presidency. Is this a new psyop to rout…