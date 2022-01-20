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Omicron Log 7 Day 11
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0 view • January 20, 2022
I fell off the edge for a bit, needed to process some stuff. Bodily functions are all WNL ( Within Normal Limits ) Sleep is complicated and spotty most likely from the combination of the bio weapon and the sciatica. Still a bit fatigued, appetite has not returned. Lack of social interaction could also be adding to the stress and strain of the situation. We've seen a lot bad results of the lockdowns from depression to self harm. The depressed temps could be a direct result of the various injections.
That's about all from here today,
Be the big 3 folks
Skal
E.
That's about all from here today,
Be the big 3 folks
Skal
E.
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