Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 6 September 2025

After gathering at Victoria's Parliament House, we walked down Bourke Street to the Mall. This video records most of the speeches in the Mall, given to passers by and all willing to stop and listen. The speeches shine a light on government corruption and crimes against humanity, especially the poisoning of our population via the so called vax.