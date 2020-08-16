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Something Strange Is Happening Worldwide
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162 views • August 16, 2020
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They want to control what you think and do....You must see the world as they think you should....And they tell you it's for your own good.
― George Orwell, 1984 “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”
FAIR USE NOTICE:
This channel may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues.
They want to control what you think and do....You must see the world as they think you should....And they tell you it's for your own good.
― George Orwell, 1984 “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”
FAIR USE NOTICE:
This channel may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright holders. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues.
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