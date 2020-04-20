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OLOGRAM-ALIEN ABDUCTIONS-MI HANNO RAPITO GLI ALIENI
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18 views • April 20, 2020
Si parla di alieni e non solo....non quelli del Blue Beam , si parla di entità extradimensionali che emergono dapprima nelle ricerche del giovane Corrado Malanga che riprende gli studi fatti oltreoceano da John Mack e Budd Hopkins.
Credits:
Batteria : Franco Bianco
Basso : Ingo Peter Schwartz
Chitarre : Ologram
Tastiere: Ologram
Voci : Ologram
Mix Mastering by DingoLab - Ingo Peter Schwartz
Credits:
Batteria : Franco Bianco
Basso : Ingo Peter Schwartz
Chitarre : Ologram
Tastiere: Ologram
Voci : Ologram
Mix Mastering by DingoLab - Ingo Peter Schwartz
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