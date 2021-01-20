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Repent! for the Kingdom of Yisrael is at Hand!
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91 views • January 20, 2021
REPENT eXpressions Journal Publications Bernell Trammell
Beloved black activist and Trump supporter Bernell Trammell was shot and killed.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that 60-year-old Trammell was shot dead about 12:30 p.m. Jul 28, 2020 in front of the building that housed his shop on East Wright Street. Inside the shop were signs in support of Black Lives Matter and the reelection of President Trump.
The New York Post reported that Trammell “was known for carrying handmade signs through the streets reading ‘Vote Donald Trump 2020.’”
Beloved black activist and Trump supporter Bernell Trammell was shot and killed.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that 60-year-old Trammell was shot dead about 12:30 p.m. Jul 28, 2020 in front of the building that housed his shop on East Wright Street. Inside the shop were signs in support of Black Lives Matter and the reelection of President Trump.
The New York Post reported that Trammell “was known for carrying handmade signs through the streets reading ‘Vote Donald Trump 2020.’”
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