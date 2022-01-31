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The Salt has LOST Her Saltiness
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42 views • January 31, 2022
Jesus said, "You are the salt of the earth..." (Matthew 5:13)
But what does that mean?
In those days, they didn't have refrigerators and freezers. The primary purpose of salt was to preserve food from going bad. Jesus told his followers that there purpose was to preserve societry from corruption.
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But what does that mean?
In those days, they didn't have refrigerators and freezers. The primary purpose of salt was to preserve food from going bad. Jesus told his followers that there purpose was to preserve societry from corruption.
For more content like this:
https://christopherenoch.org
To support this work:
https://www.subscribestar.com/christopher-enoch
#christopherenoch #church #christianity
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