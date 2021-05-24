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MY EYES
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21 views • May 24, 2021
Proverbs 15:3, Hebrew 13:2, and Acts 2:38. The eyes of The Most High is watching and recording everyone. All the unrepented sinners and wicked will be cast into hell and the lake of fire. Turn to Christ while there still is a chance. He that have hears to hear will hear. Only those that belong to Christ. He knows those that belong to him. Shalawam.
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Used some of video clips from:
bestfreefootage.com
Best Free Footage Youtube channel.
Free 4K Stock Videos Footage dareful.com
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Used some of video clips from:
bestfreefootage.com
Best Free Footage Youtube channel.
Free 4K Stock Videos Footage dareful.com
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