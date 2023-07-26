BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA, Ministry of Truth, warn of health misinformation, urge to consult 'reliable' sources
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10295 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
88 views • July 26, 2023

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rightfully warns of misinformation, which they publicly define as false, inaccurate or misleading information. Some opinions disguised as fact are promoted online. Misinformation can spread 6x faster than the facts. Social media promotes information that you engage with, regardless of the truth.

So far this is mostly correct. However, the 'authorities' define 'misinformation' as anything contrary to their agenda, so NOT the Truth, the whole Truth and nothing but the Truth.

The FDA recommends to consult reliable sources, such as medical journals, 'independent' fact checkers, and government agencies. What they don't say is these 'reliable' are comparable to the Ministry of Truth from George Orwell's book '1984'. They can be relied upon to be propaganda organizations which spread lies and censor the truth.

'Independent' 'fact checkers', for example, can be relied upon to protect the narrative. Medical journals get the bulk of their income from pharmaceutical companies, so they can be relied upon to (not) publish what the pharmaceutical companies (don't) want them to publish. After all, Whose bread I eat, whose song I sing. It's not about the scientific method, but about The Science™, which is propaganda disguised as the scientific method.

The FDA urges everyone to "stick with the facts", but it's clear this should not be done when the facts are inconvenient to their agenda.

Wikipedia writes on the Ministry of Truth:

> The Ministry of Truth (Newspeak: Minitrue) is the ministry of propaganda. As with the other ministries in the novel, the name Ministry of Truth is a misnomer because in reality it serves the opposite: it is responsible for any necessary falsification of historical events. However, like the other ministries, the name is also apt because it decides what "truth" is in Oceania. As well as administering "truth", the ministry spreads a new language amongst the populace called Newspeak, in which, for example, "truth" is understood to mean statements like 2 + 2 = 5 when the situation warrants. In keeping with the concept of doublethink, the ministry is thus aptly named in that it creates/manufactures "truth" in the Newspeak sense of the word.
>
> ...
>
> Minitrue plays a role as the news media by changing history, and changing the words in articles about events current and past, so that Big Brother and his government are always seen in a good light and can never do any wrong. The content is more propaganda than actual news."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ministries_in_Nineteen_Eighty-Four

SOURCES

FDA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nA8i_cTtWM
Image: https://www.teepublic.com/poster-and-art/14965951-ministry-of-truth

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
fdaliespropagandaministry of truthfact checkers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Sterling Ashworth
Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Could Drinking Water Affect Babies&#8217; Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Could Drinking Water Affect Babies’ Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Zoey Sky
Review Finds Food Quality May Be Key to Longer Life, Offering Alternative to Calorie Restriction

Review Finds Food Quality May Be Key to Longer Life, Offering Alternative to Calorie Restriction

Coco Somers
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy